Matthew Calderone Sells 332 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Calderone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

