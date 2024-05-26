Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Buys $163,700.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Mccarthy bought 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,242.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after buying an additional 121,701 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

