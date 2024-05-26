Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Purchases $44,221.68 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at $11,247,695.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

