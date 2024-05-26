Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.00.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

