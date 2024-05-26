Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Acquires $33,768.00 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jason Stabell purchased 14,708 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jason Stabell purchased 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

EPSN opened at $5.43 on Friday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at $361,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

