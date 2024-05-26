One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $28,800.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

