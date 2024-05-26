One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $28,800.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.
One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OLP
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.