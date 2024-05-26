Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells $62,199.50 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $65.54 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after purchasing an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $57,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.