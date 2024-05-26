Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells $37,000.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 846,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

