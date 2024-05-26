Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 896,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,592.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 142.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

