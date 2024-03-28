Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

