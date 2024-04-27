Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

BEP stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

