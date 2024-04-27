O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up approximately 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 61.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 154.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.