Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $2.45 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.