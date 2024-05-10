Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 625 ($7.85) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.41) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 543.50 ($6.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

