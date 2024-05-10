Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 625 ($7.85) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.41) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
