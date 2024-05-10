Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidus Investment Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.36. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $13,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,662,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,161 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

