Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.55 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

