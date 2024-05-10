Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.40. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 763,165 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 157.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 128,350 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

