Mizuho Lowers Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $80.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

NYSE:DAY opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.41. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

