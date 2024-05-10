Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 453,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,292 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $18,563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

