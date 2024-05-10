Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS
Agilysys Stock Up 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.