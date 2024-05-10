Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

AGYS opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

