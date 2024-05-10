Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Lifted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.33.

NFI Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$14.55.

Insider Activity at NFI Group

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Insiders have bought 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

