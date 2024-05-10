Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$487.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.61. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total value of C$117,910.00. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total transaction of C$117,910.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. 23.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

