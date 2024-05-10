MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.93 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

