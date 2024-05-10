Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

ALDX opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 170,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.