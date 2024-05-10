Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reduced by William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $10,929,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

