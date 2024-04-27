Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.21. 997,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,354. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

