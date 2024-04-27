SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

SJW traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.37 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

