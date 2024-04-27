O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

