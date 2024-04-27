O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 2,868 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $122.93 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

