UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.8112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

