The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 88,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 65,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 138,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.97. 405,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,642. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

