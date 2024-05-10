DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 858,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.