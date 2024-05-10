Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,643,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.34. 270,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,922. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

