Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.33. 239,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.