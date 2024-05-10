Lincoln National Corp Has $966,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $493,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 840.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $270.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day moving average is $283.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

