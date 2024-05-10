Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41), reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,524.51% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.