Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,378 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.37.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

