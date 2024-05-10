Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALS traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$22.31. 12,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,158. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.22. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$22.70.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

