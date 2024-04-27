BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Trimmed by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

BJ opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

