4,391 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

