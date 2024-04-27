Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $27.14 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.