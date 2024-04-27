iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

