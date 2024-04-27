Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,694 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 698.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

