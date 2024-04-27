Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 127,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

