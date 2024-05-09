Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.9 %

CYTK stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 1,863,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

