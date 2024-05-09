Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.58 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. 453,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,097. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

