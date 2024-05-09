Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 988,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 280,272 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $19.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $13,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,662,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,161 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

