Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $508,515.26 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $708.02. 352,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $678.93 and a 200-day moving average of $622.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

