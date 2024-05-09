JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.88 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 1,650,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,613. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on FROG
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.