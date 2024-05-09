Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $790.51 and last traded at $806.47. 1,946,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,382,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $822.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.29. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

